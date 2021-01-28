North Texas Congress Members and Dallas County Judge Create Fund for U.S. Capitol Police

Some big names from North Texas are stepping up to support the U.S. Capitol Police after the January 6 insurrection.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Congresswoman Eddie Bernie Johnson, Congressman Marc Veasey, and Congressman Colin Allred announced the creation of the North Texas Cares for U.S. Capitol Police Fund at the Communities Foundation of Texas.

The goal is to provide funding for the U.S. Capitol Memorial Fund to provide financial support to families of the U.S. Capitol Police who were killed in the line of duty and those who have sustained serious line-of-duty injuries.

"The U.S. Capitol Police suffered a tremendous toll with the insurrection, storming, and attempted violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by rioters intent on overthrowing an election and stopping the peaceful transfer of power," said Jenkins. "This North Texas fund will provide support to the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and their families who have been affected by on-the-job injuries in their efforts to protect the United States Capitol and serve the United States of America."

"Without the sacrifices of the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders, our Capitol, the symbol of our democracy, would certainly have fallen on January 6. My thoughts are with the families of those tragically lost in the line of duty as well as those injured during the attack," said Johnson. "It is my hope that this fund will provide not just financial support but also signal the gratitude of North Texans for their devoted service."

"Our brave Capitol police work on a daily basis to protect members, staff, essential employees and visitors when we come into our Capitol building each day," said Veasey."January 6th was not any different-on that day the Capitol police lived up to their mission and put their lives on the line to ensure all of us were safe in the face of a violent attack. Today, I am proud to join Reps. Allred, Johnson and Judge Jenkins of North Texas to honor their bravery by launching this program that will help give those officers impacted by the January 6th attack and their families the help they need to get through this difficult time."

"On January 6th, U.S. Capitol Police officers put themselves at risk to defend our nation's Capitol and the democratic process taking place inside. I left the Capitol uninjured that night because of their bravery," said Allred. "My heart goes out to the families of Officers Sicknick and Liebengood and to all of the officers who sustained injuries as a result of the seditious attack. I am proud to join these North Texas leaders in forming this fund as a way to express our communities' gratitude to these officers and their families and am grateful to everyone who has already contributed."

To learn more, or to donate to the fund, click here.