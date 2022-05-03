North Texas Clinic Responds to Possibility of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

North Texas clinics that provide access to abortions are reacting to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

With locations in Fort Worth and McKinney, national independent abortion provider Whole Woman's Health says they've seen a 40% drop in patients they can treat in Texas since a state law went into effect that bans most abortions once cardiac activity's detected, which is around six weeks.

Texas faces an automatic ban on abortions or severe limitations should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

When asked who would be most affected, Andrea Ferrigno, vice president of Whole Woman's Health said "marginalized communities, people of color, immigrants, people living in poverty."

Marine veteran and National Veterans Organizer Tristeza Ordex says women in the military would also be among the most vulnerable.

"I think how many of these young women serving in the military are, 'No, I'm not ready to have a kid because I need to keep up with my peers, my male peers.' And then you have individuals that are sexually assaulted in the military. And some of those sexual assaults result in pregnancies," Ordex said.

"You have these individuals that have to look for resources outside of the military. And with this, it's happening right now with Roe v. Wade, it limits that for women serving in the military."

Whole Woman's Health will continue serving North Texans while guiding others further along, to states, that for now, provide the procedure.

"We are helping people travel out of their, their communities, sometimes getting on a flight for the very first time," Ferrigno said.