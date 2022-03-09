North Texas City Ranked One of the Happiest in the Nation

Plano ranked 22nd nationwide in a recent study of the happiest places in the country.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, Plano was the only North Texas city to make it into the top 50 cities on the list in the study by WalletHub.com, a personal finance website.

WalletHub’s study examined positive-psychology research to determine the rankings of the 182 largest cities in the United States, and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

Measurements used in the study included emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment.

