North Texas cities try new approach to panhandling, anti-panhandling signs appear

Cities and police departments across North Texas are trying to cut down on panhandling for safety and during the dangerous summer heat.

Panhandling or soliciting is sometimes the only way homeless people say they can make money.

Some people panhandle despite the blistering sun and signs across cities discouraging drivers from giving directly to those soliciting money at intersections. Still, some hand over money and gifts to beat the heat, including bottles of water.

"We love that our community wants to help one another. We do partner with the Collin County Homeless Coalition and that’s where we want them to focus their donations," said Jennifer Chapman, Plano Police Department.

It’s a delicate balance that cities across North Texas walk.

In Arlington, signs read: “It’s okay to say no to panhandlers,” directing the public to instead donate to services helping those experiencing homelessness.

Mckinney is taking a similar approach, recently approving signs like Arlington’s and launching a give smart campaign.

So far this year, Arlington police have encountered 97 panhandlers-- most received warnings. Police cited 17 and arrested two. The city says intense heat appears to be keeping some away.

A video captured by NBC 5 shows an exchange in triple-digit temperatures Monday in Plano, between an officer and a man police say repeatedly refuses help. The man eventually walked away from the busy and narrow median.

"We try to approach them with empathy and try to see what their needs are. We can see they’ve been out there for hours, making sure one they’re hydrated," said Chapman.

A lawsuit filed against the city of Dallas calling its ban on panhandling “unconstitutional” is still pending in federal court.