North Texas cities ready to help residents recycle and dispose of Christmas trees

North Texas cities have started to pick up Christmas trees for recycling, disposal and mulch.

Each city has its own calendar window for curbside pickup and dropoff locations.

Allen

Natural trees up to 6 feet tall are collected on residents' assigned trash collection day through the second Friday of the New Year. The city is also offering options for "do-it-yourself" disposal and disposal of flocked/artificial trees. For more information from the city, click here.

Arlington

In Arlington, Christmas tree recycling will be held from Dec. 27 through Jan. 12. Residents may recycle Christmas trees by taking them to the mulching facility center at the Arlington Landfill free of charge. The landfill is located at 800 Mosier Valley Road and Collins Street about one mile north of Green Oaks Blvd. and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. For more information from the city, click here.

Bedford

The Bedford Parks and Recreation Department will offer free Christmas tree recycling for Bedford residents beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Meadow Park Athletic Complex, located at 3200 Meadow Park Dr. For more information from the city, click here.

Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill is offering tips and warnings for Christmas Tree disposal. For more information from the city, click here.

Dallas

​Christmas trees may be dropped off for recycling now through Saturday, Feb. 3., at 2 locations for Dallas residents:

Northwest (Bachman) Transfer Station

9500 Harry Hines Blvd

McCommas Bluff Landfill

5100 Youngblood Rd

For more information from the city and hours of dropoff, click here.

Duncanville

Duncanville has drop-off locations for Christmas trees at the Duncanville Service Center. For more information from the city, click here.

Euless

To recycle Christmas trees, drop off live trees (with no decorations or lights) at the designated area of Midway Park from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. The city will turn trees into mulch, which it uses throughout the year to maintain city parks and medians. The city will also hold its Christmas Tree Light Event on Jan. 6.

For more information from the city, click here.

Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth will be picking up natural Christmas trees during weekly yard waste pickup days. Drop-off stations are open to Fort Worth homeowners and some renters for disposal of trash, brush, recyclables, and household chemicals. Click here for more information.

Frisco

The city of Frisco provides curbside and do-it-yourself holiday tree disposal to all residents for their convenience. Flocked trees are not accepted. For more information from the city, click here.

Garland

Garland residents can drop off clean, real trees for recycling into mulch during the holiday season at the Wood Recycling Center. All lights, ornaments, tinsel and decoration must be removed - only clean, real trees will be accepted. No artificial trees. For more information from the city, click here.

Grand Prairie

Trees free of ornaments, stands, and plastic bags can be recycled for free in the two weeks following Christmas at the city's landfill for Grand Prairie residents. For more information from the city, click here.

Irving

Irving is holding their Christmas Tree Round up from Dec. 27 to Jan. 14. Residents can properly dispose of fresh-cut Christmas trees for recycling during Irving’s annual Christmas Tree Roundup from Dec. 27 to Jan. 14.

Fresh-cut Christmas trees will be collected as part of the city’s weekly curbside brush/bulky waste pickup.

Residents can also bring Christmas trees to any of the following drop-off locations during the collection date:

Cottonwood Creek Park, 4051 N. Story Road

Hunter Ferrell Landfill, 110 E. Hunter Ferrell Road (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed on city holidays)

Las Colinas Service Center, 5964 Riverside Drive (southern section of the parking lot)

Southwest Park, 2800 W. Shady Grove Road

For more information from the city, click here.

Lewisville

Live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields (near Lake Park Road and North Mill Street), between now and Friday, Jan. 12, to be recycled into mulch. For more information from the city, click here.

Mansfield

The city of Mansfield and Home Depot are teaming up to recycle this season. Live trees can be unloaded at the self-service trailer next to the garden center at the Home Depot-Mansfield Towne Crossing from now til Jan. 12. The service is free to Mansfield residents. Click here for more information.

McKinney

McKinney will be providing pickup and dropoff options for residents. Tree collection and composting will be available from Dec. 26-Jan. 19. Click here for more information.

North Richland Hills

The city of North Richland Hills and Republic Services are offering a Christmas tree recycling program for residents starting Dec. 26. through Jan. 3 at Green Valley Park at 7701 Smithfield Road or at the parking lot on the north side of the BISD Plaza located at 6351 Boulevard 26. Click here for more information.

Plano

Plano will be offering Christmas tree dropoffs from now until Tuesday, Jan. 2. There are 4 locations for the dropoffs:

Jack Carter Park - 2601 Pleasant Valley, Plano 75023 (south lot off Pleasant Valley)

Old Shepard Place Park - 1301 Winding Hollow Lane, Plano 75093 (northeast corner of Shepton lot off Plano Parkway)

Russell Creek Park - 3500 McDermott Road, Plano 75025 (northeast lot off McDermott)

Schell Park - 2305 Laurel Lane, Plano 75074 (southeast lot off Laurel)

For more information from the city, click here.

Richardson

From Dec. 15, 2023 - Feb. 2, 2024, Richardson residents may “tree cycle” in two ways:

Drop trees off at the Municipal Service Center, 1260 Columbia Drive. The site is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Call 972-744-4111 and request a Brush and Bulky Item Collection (BABIC), then set the tree out at the front curb for collection. Make sure to request that the tree be collected for composting.

For more information from the city, click here.