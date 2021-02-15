North Texas Cities Open Warming Centers as Millions of Texans Face Bitterly Cold Night Without Electricity

Many North Texas cities are opening warming centers as residents are left with no power and no heat on a night when the low is expected to drop close to zero degrees.

Below is a list of North Texas cities and the steps they're taking to help residents stuck in ERCOT's controlled power outage.

Dallas

The City of Dallas is informing residents in need of a warming center to call 211 Texas for location information. Dallas is working on opening more warming centers, but until then residents can dial 211 or 877-541-7905 for more information. Updates can be found on the City of Dallas and Dallas Fire-Rescue Twitter pages.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth will be opening a warming station at the Worth Heights Community Center at 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. The site will be open 24/7 for at least the next two days as the weather persists. COVID Screening will take place. Fort Worth said if the center reaches full capacity they will open another center at 3551 New York Avenue.

Arlington

Arlington has several hotel partners offering discounted rates due to the power outages. See hotel availability on at www.arlington.org/hotels/winter-storm/. More resources will be shared as they become available.

Denton

The new warming center in Denton will be located at MLK Jr. Recreation Center and take the place of the one located at the Civic Center. All supplies and people will be moved to ensure better electricity reliability. Residents can keep up with Denton updates using their Twitter page.

Irving

The City of Irving opens the Senior Park Recreation Center as a warming center for those without power on Monday, Feb. 15. All visitors will be mandated to wear face masks and socially distance from other households. Visitors may bring pets, medications, oxygen, and PPE/face masks, however, they may not bring any luggage. The warming center is located at Senior Park Recreation Center at 901 Senter Road. Those seeking transportation can call 972-721-6448. According to a release, Irving is working to provide additional warming facilities soon. To keep up with general updates from Irving, go to CityofIrving.org or visit their Twitter or Facebook pages.

North Richland Hills

Warming stations are located across the city of North Richland Hills. To find the nearest warming station, residents should call the Station Hotline at 817-427-6001. North Richland Hills will be sending out updates on their Twitter page.

Southlake

Southlake city will have a temporary warming center located at the DPS North Station at 100 E. Dove Road. There will be coffee, water and electricity. Social distancing will be required and pets are not allowed. Residents can visit the City of Southlake Twitter page for more updates.