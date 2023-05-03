North Texas Churches and Organizations Prepare for Possible Surge in Migrants With End of Title 42

Scenes of migrants sleeping on crowded sidewalks in Texas border towns like El Paso are expected to grow in the coming days with the May 11 expiration of Title 42.

North Texas organizations and churches are preparing to do their part to help.

"We are not going to see a lot of people staying back in Dallas or on the streets of Dallas," Dallas Responds border liaison Almas Muscatwalla said.

Although they don't anticipate the congestion seen on the border, they are getting ready to receive and help as many people as possible.

"Gathering together information on our volunteers and seeing how many people that we can get as volunteers because we are going to need as many as we can get," Oak Lawn United Methodist Church associate pastor Isabell Marquez said.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church and Dallas Responds already receive 60 migrants every Wednesday. They are ready to increase those numbers.

"The numbers can be hundreds is what we want to start off with at least a hundred migrants per day and five times a week," Muscatwalla said.

The migrants will have done the paperwork and will pass through Dallas headed to their sponsors until their day in court.

Still, the organizations need donations to offer the migrants while they are here.

"Clothing and backpacks,” Marquez said. “We are going to need a lot of those. A lot of shoes and things they may need when they come here. Many come without shoes, without backpacks."

Those little things can mean so much.

"When we provide the clothing,” Marquez said. “When we provide the meals. When we eat together. When we celebrate together, cry together, pray together, it changes their lives."

