This past weekend kicked off Pride Month across North Texas.

It is a month-long celebration of inclusion and equality; described as a chance for commemoration and a party with a purpose for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I hope that they take away that this is for them, and they can be comfortable with who they are, and they can see what this community has to offer,” Dallas Pride representative Vincent DeLuna said. “There are individuals who, they're just not ready, and this community is accepting. We are ready for them when they're ready for us and this is all for them and it gets better. That's what we want.”

The annual Pride festival and parade kicked off the celebrations at Dallas Fair Park as a chance for thousands to gather in solidarity.

Actor and activist Billy Porter served as the honorary grand marshal of the parade.

“I'm 54 years old. I came out in 1985, right at the beginning of the AIDS crisis. We went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives. And I'm here to tell you that love always wins. It always wins,” Porter said.

For a full list of Dallas Pride events visit the organization’s official website.