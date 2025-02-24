Catholics in DFW send prayers for Pope Francis as his condition remains “critical”

For Catholics around the world, Pope Francis’s ongoing health battle is top of mind on this church Sunday.

The Vatican says the pope’s condition is still critical and he remains hospitalized as he fights pneumonia and kidney issues.

In Catholic churches across the Metroplex, the age-old sights and sounds of mass rang out on Sunday morning. Some in the pews told NBC 5 that today, they were left seeking more comfort than usual.

“I’m kind of worried,” said Paulina Medrano. “He’s a really good person and a really good pope.”

The global Catholic community is holding its breath as their pope fights for his life.

The Vatican said Pope Francis has been hospitalized since Valentine’s Day and is in critical condition as he battles a respiratory infection and “mild renal insufficiency.”

“At 88, it’s definitely a very dangerous situation right now for him,” said Father James Dorman with St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas.

The leaders of some DFW churches said the strain from the pope’s health battle an ocean away was weighing on congregations here.

“With everything going on in the world, he’s just a symbol of hope,” said Medrano.

“It makes me pray a lot more,” said Fran Lobe. “He needs a lot of prayers I think.”

During mass at Saint Rita’s Catholic Church in Dallas on Sunday morning, officiating priests led their faithful in praying for the pope to overcome his life-threatening illness.

They hoped that by leaning on each other – their congregation’s faith could make a difference.

“Hopefully he will be able to fully recover and be back in the Vatican and shepherding us and guiding us for as long as God wishes,” said Dorman.