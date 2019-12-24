North Texas Cancer Survivor Collects 16,000 Toys for Children’s Hospitals

A North Texas girl went above and beyond to make the holidays brighter for thousands of children battling cancer.

Sadie Keller, 12, of Lantana just wrapped up her annual "Sadie's Sleigh" toy drive.

She collected more than 16,200 donated toys for children staying in the hospital at Christmas. She delivered all of those toys to children's hospitals in Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano last week.

At Children's Medical Center Dallas she set up a special toy shop and helped children pick out their favorite toys. Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by to help, too.

This year her efforts expanded to include children's hospitals in Austin, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington D.C.

She started "Sadie's Sleigh" five years ago during her own cancer fight. She worried Santa might not visit children in the hospital on Christmas Eve. She collected 1,000 toys in her first year.

Sadie is a cancer survivor. She battled Leukemia and started the Sadie Keller Foundation to raise awareness and successfully lobbied congress to increase pediatric cancer funding and research.