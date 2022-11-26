North Texas Business Owners Need You to Shop on Small Business Saturday

What to Know Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, in 2022 that's November 26.

It's the counterpart to the busy holiday shopping days known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010 and the Small Business Administration officially co-sponsored it in 2011.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26 this year. Starting in 2010 it's become an essential part of the busy holiday shopping season for small businesses.

Dallas Police Officer Brant Anderson moonlights as a candlemaker. His luxury candle brand, Olphactory Candles features scents with a jazz theme.

"My candles have been all over the country in many different places," said Anderson. "It makes me feel like a piece of me is within everybody's home."

Olphactory Candles is one of the many unique offerings from small business owners in North Texas.

When he's not patrolling the streets and keeping our communities safer as a police officer, Brant Anderson owns his own business, Olphactory Candles, where he creates what he calls a "sensory experience" with his custom candles.

Shopping small can make a big impact, particularly during the holidays, it can be the key to a small business' survival.

"We don't have as much money as some of these huge brands," said Anderson. "They have been equipped to weather the storm with COVID. A lot of small businesses didn't make it. I'm thankful that my business has."

Garland's Downtown Development Office is making it fun to shop locally -- asking shoppers to pick up a scratch-off ticket from Latham Bakery to redeem for a free gift at a participating business.

22 businesses are participating in Garland's small business event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The hope is that shoppers will build up the local economy year-round.

"So many of our business owners are people who you know your kids go to school with they're folks who live in your community," said Hunter Williams with the City of Garland.

Small businesses welcome the holiday rush, many, like Anderson, have been preparing for two months.

"I do it because I love bringing joy to people," he said.