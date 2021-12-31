North Texas Braces for First Hard Freeze Since February's Devastating Winter Storm

It will take only a matter of hours to usher in the chilliest air of the year as North Texas braces for a strong cold front on New Year’s Day.

On an afternoon that looks feels more like an offering of spring, this New Year’s Eve promises more than a change of the calendar. Winter is coming too.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

At Rooster Home and Hardware in Lake Highlands, customers provided a steady stream of demand for winterization staples on Friday – covers for faucets, pipes and foundation vents.

General Manager Mark Serino said even with temperatures in the upper 60’s, he was starting to see the uptick in the purchase of winter inventory.

And in what is expected to provide the first real bout of cold since the devastating winter storm that killed hundreds and knocked out power for days across Texas, Serino says what’s in-stock has changed slightly too.

“We have a little bit more supply of heaters, kerosene and more supply of propane,” Serino said. “We are actually stocking generators now, a lot of people haven’t been thinking about generators for when your power goes out.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas operates the power grid for the state. ERCOT has assured the Texas Public Utilities Commission the grid is prepared for the winter season ahead.

Beckie Wach with the Salvation Army of North Texas says multiple locations in Denton, Lewisville, McKinney, Garland and Plano are preparing to open warming centers on Saturday.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

“We will venture out to see who are out in the elements and offer to bring them back into our warming centers,” Wach said.

Wach says the Salvation Army has provided $9 million in support to 30,000 North Texans since the pandemic begin, serving more than 11 million meals.

“As the pandemic continues and now the cold weather coming in, those needs are still there,” Wach said.