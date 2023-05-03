North Texas Blood Center Sending Donor Bus to Ukraine to Help With Blood Collections

A North Texas blood center is answering the call for help in Ukraine.

Carter BloodCare, based in Bedford, is sending a bus used for blood collections to the embattled eastern European country.

The donor bus will leave Bedford on Thursday morning and head to the Port of Galveston before being loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Poland and then Ukraine.

The Ukrainian healthcare community is facing immediate challenges in supply and demand for transfusions, as hospitals and blood centers store supplies have been damaged or destroyed by drones and missile attacks.

NBC News reports this week, a fresh volley of missiles was unleashed by Russia causing huge blazes in the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad. Dozens of homes have been damaged and at least 34 people are wounded. Russia claimed Wednesday that Ukraine tried to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin.

The donor bus leaving North Texas on Thursday morning is covered with uplifting messages and well-wishes.

Veronica Moore is the Vice-President of Marketing and Operations for Carter BloodCare.

“Being able, as an organization, to help those that we’ll never meet but we know that they’re at their most vulnerable time is so important to the entire team base here at Carter Bloodcare,” Moore said Wednesday.

In 2022, Carter BloodCare and other U.S. blood centers were able to help secure crucial blood supplies for Ukraine. The nonprofit also welcomed delegates from Ukraine last fall.