It's the most debated list in Texas, who has the best barbeque? Texas Monthly Magazine has named the best barbecue joints in the Lone Star State and DFW is well represented.

Topping this year's 'Best of the best' is the 'Burnt Bean Company' in Seguin, which is closer to San Antonio.

Closer to home, Goldee's Bar-B-Q' in Southeast Fort Worth grabbed the number three spot. In 2021, it was number one. Also in the top ten, 'Dayne's Craft Barbecue' in Aledo is 7th in the state.

Not everyone could crack the top ten, but it's an honor to land in the top 50.

In Dallas, only two restaurants made that list, Slow Bone BBQ and Smokey Joe's BBQ.

"The idea that all the BBQ places in Texas and we make it to this top 50 list, we are so honored and proud of our team," said Valeria Reyes, the general manager.

Reyes, who has worked at the restaurant for over four years, said the teamwork from the top down has contributed to this recognition.

"I just feel very proud, very proud that I have such a great team and they're here to back me up, give praise to my whole team," said Reyes.

Slow Bone BBQ also made the top 50 list in 2021. Texas Monthly Magazine develops the list every four years. A team ate at 319 barbecue joints across the state to come up with the list.

"We made it back into the list and we're so excited," said Reyes.

Over the years, they've perfected their craft and have gained a faithful following in the last decade.

"Every Saturday I would come here right when they would open at 11:00 a.m.," said Tommy Brecht, an avid customer.

Brecht, who now lives overseas for work, was visiting with his family.

"Very proud of them, I mean coming here every week and seeing the effort they put in to his and talking to the owners, they're very passionate bunch, couldn't be prouder of them, that they made it back where they belong, well deserved," said Brecht, who was gifted a t-shirt from the restaurant a while back for his continued loyalty.

"It's a hard business to do and they're consistently getting in there (on the list) I believe it shows about their leadership and what they do," said Jeremy Willard.

For Slow Bone BBQ, even with the accolades and kudos from avid customers, the drive to serve up something special doesn't stop here.

"We want to make it to the top 10 of the top 50 you know, so just keep working on our food on our recipes and make it up there," said Reyes.

To read the full list, click here.