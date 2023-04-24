art

North Texas-Based Artist Profiled in Pages of High Fashion Magazine

Mixed media collage artist Evita Tezeno made the pages of Vogue magazine for her unique work

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Evita Tezeno is having a good month. The North Texas-based mixed media collage artist is featured in Vogue Magazine.

"I know I told my parents and my grandparents that I wanted to be on the cover of famous magazines and newspapers and travel the world with my artwork," Tezeno said. "I did not imagine that I would be in Vogue this quickly."

The Vogue feature came on the heels of Tezeno winning the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship Award for Fine Art. Her colorful, mixed media collages depict Black joy.

"People say that in the midst of all the sadness we have in the world, my work is like a ray of sunshine in their life," Tezeno said.

Tezeno started her artistic career as an impressionist painter.

"I felt like I was stuck," Tezeno said. "I prayed about it. I had a dream that an angel came to my door and gave me a book of sketches and he said, 'If you follow the instructions in this book, you will be successful,'" Tezeno said.

She is successful. Last year, the Dallas Museum of Art acquired one of her pieces. Her artwork also hangs in the homes of celebrities.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 25 mins ago

Giant $400 Million Dallas Plan to Boost Affordable Housing

Dallas 3 hours ago

3 Teens Shot, 1 Killed Near Oak Cliff Park Saturday

"I was purchased by Denzel Washington. He bought a couple of my pieces," Tezeno said. "And then Samuel Jackson bought my work. So Samuel Jackson saw my work in Denzel Washington's home."

Evita Tezeno has a solo exhibit this month at the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

This article tagged under:

artDallas Museum of Art
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us