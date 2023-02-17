North Texas Auto Show Drives into Downtown Dallas

The North Texas Auto Show is back at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

Many of the latest models from the most popular manufacturers will be on display Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

"It is a one-stop shop," said Brent Franks, President of the North Texas Automobile Dealers, which represents about 200 new car dealers in the region.

The main draw for the North Texas Auto Show, according to Franks, is that people can compare models and manufacturers in one place, and they can get hands-on with just about every vehicle in the building.

In addition to seeing the vehicles, people will be able to ride in several of them.

For the second year in a row, there is an EV (electric vehicle) test track set up inside of the show room, where people can ride around in several electric vehicle models.

Outside of the convention center, there will be several models available for test drives on the streets of Dallas.

Tickets for the North Texas Auto Show can be purchased online or in-person at the event.

The doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The event ends at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.