North Texas Artist to be Featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Juan Velasquez is living in his passion.

“I just love art. I love doing what I do,” Velasquez said.

It wasn’t until two years ago that he stepped into that passion fulltime. Wowing social media with murals of Dallas sports greats and murals celebrating lives gone too soon, like Vanessa Guillen, the 20 year soldier at Fort Hood who was killed.

“There is so much art out there that you need a degree to understand. I want to put something out there that everyone can understand and everyone can appreciate,” Velasquez said.

One of his latest works was a collaboration with other artists in Uvalde after the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May. He that’s when the Kelly Clarkson Show called.

Texas artists volunteer to create 21 murals to honor students and teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. https://t.co/jxJ6Au1ywi #texasartists #murals pic.twitter.com/0sDFUUivtU — KERA's Art&Seek (@artandseek) August 23, 2022

“They had heard about me and knew that I had worked on that project, so they wanted me to come up there. I was really nervous at first because I have never really done anything like that,” Velasquez said.

I feel blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wTUjymFTn1 — Juan Velazquez (@Juan_EVelazquez) August 22, 2022

He also shares his talents as a teacher at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater in Fort Worth.

New episodes of the Kelly Clarkson Show start on September 12.