North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions

The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina.

The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,

"It should be part of your family, not just dumping them to the slaughter," Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue Founder Karla Vargas said. "I've always had a heart for them because I feel they're the most abandoned, forgotten animals."

Vargas opened the nonprofit rescue 14 years ago. She says she's never seen numbers like she's seeing now.

"Hay is $185 a round bale. It used to be $70," Vargas said. "So it's very expensive to maintain them. People just abandon them because they're not able to afford to keep them anymore."

Vargas says the rescue usually has 30 animals at any time. Caring for triple that number and getting them ready for adoption is costly.

"The number of rescues we've had--we're overwhelmed this month," Vargas said. "I've never had this issue before, and so it's heartbreaking."

Vargas says the goal is to find forever homes for the donkeys and mules they rescue.

"They'll be great friends for your cows and your longhorns, and I promise you they're the best Ninja kickers," Vargas laughed. "They won't allow any coyote or bobcat in your house!"

Anyone interested in adopting a donkey or mule, or donating can find more information here.