In the wake of a global pandemic, we've seen a persistent rise in demand for qualified healthcare workers. A North Texas woman is working to answer the call for a well-trained workforce, and changing lives in the process.

It’s happening in an intimate setting tucked away off Wheatland Road in Duncanville. It’s where dreams are becoming reality, one class, one test, and one certification at a time.

To get students to believe in themselves, Nurse Michele Gomez Leffall had to reflect on her own life. She founded Absolute Allied Health Academy after the pandemic, giving adults of all ages a chance to enter a career in healthcare.

“I thought about all the trial and tribulations growing up in Compton, California,” said Leffall. “I figured, ‘OK, let me open up and school and provide an opportunity that I myself didn’t have growing up.’”

The academy offers an accelerated program that allows students to become medical assistants, EKG technicians and phlebotomists in roughly twelve weeks. The academy requires completing an intense set of courses, hands-on training, clinical hours and certifications.

While Leffall said she’ll rarely turn anyone away, she founded the academy with people like herself in mind. People whose paths have been all but smooth.

“The barriers that you actually would think would exclude you are what actually gets you approved in our program,” she said. “We want you if you are a teen parent, a parenting mother or father, a displaced worker, unemployed, on government assistance.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of medical assistants was projected to grow by 15% between 2023 and 2033. Employment of phlebotomists was projected to grow by 8% from 2023 to 2033. Both growing at a faster-than-average rate than most occupations.

Student, Micah Newton said her mom encouraged her to enroll at Absolute Allied Health Academy.

“I came and did a tour and fell in love with Nurse Leffall immediately,” said Newton.

Newton started classes in January and hasn’t looked back.

“I didn’t believe in myself a lot before the program. Now you can’t tell me nothing. I know how to do phlebotomy, I know how to draw blood from somebody, I know how to do EKG. So, it really has pushed me to my full potential,” Newton said.

Leffall relies on grants and corporate partnerships for funding, and she’s already graduated more than 200 students. Many are now in the workforce in North Texas at USMD, Baylor Scott and White, UT Southwestern, Methodist Charlton, and Methodist Mansfield. Still, she said she wants to reach so many more people through her program.

“I think sometimes our circumstances hinder us from moving forward,” said Leffall. It’s like you don’t think it can happen but it can.”

