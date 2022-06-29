North Texas Abortion Providers Begin to Reopen

After closing its doors Friday, Whole Woman's Health began to reopen clinics Wednesday, including those in Fort Worth and McKinney, after a Houston judge ruled that a pre-Roe law banning abortion no longer stands.

“For us, the most important thing is to be able to open and welcome our patients and offer them as many resources as we can,” said Corporate Vice President Andrea Ferrigno.

Ferrigno said while they've already started notifying patients, it could take time to get providers back in place to provide services again, and they do so knowing that can only last for a few weeks.

An appeal would mean they’d have to cease services even sooner.

“It’s important to be able to offer care for the patient as much as we can, even if it's for one day, two days, a month. It makes a big difference for the people we see, and so we will continue to do that until the very last minute that we're able to do so,” she said.

Once that happens, Ferrigno said their focus will turn to a new Wayfinder program that will help women seek abortions in states where it’s still legal.

Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced his own resource for Texas families. His office called the new website a one-stop source of information for alternatives to abortion, pregnancy care, parenting classes and adoption services, along with other services and agencies.