Allen

North Texas 12-Year-Old Admits to Making Bomb Threat to Police in New Hampshire

Police did not say whether charges are being considered

By Brian Roth

Allen police car
NBC 5 News

(File Photo)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire say a 12-year-old boy from North Texas is behind a bomb threat that sent search teams scrambling this week.

Police in Seabrook, New Hampshire, said they received a phone call that claimed there was a bomb located "in room 206 on the second floor." The caller offered no other details and didn't provide a location before the line was disconnected.

The call prompted police to search local school campuses and businesses with rooms numbered 206, officers said in a news release. Police chief Brett Walker said Thursday there was no evidence indicating the threat was valid, but officers would continue to investigate the incident "with the utmost priority."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 7 mins ago

Robbed of His American Dream, a Former U.S. Army Translator is Now a Desperate Dallas Shooting Victim

Texas news 24 mins ago

Texas December Sales Tax Revenue Up 5% Over 2018, Comptroller Says

Thursday night, police in Seabrook confirmed a 12-year-old boy from Allen admitted to making the threat and that there was no bomb. He and his family were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Investigators say the call was made using an app, and detectives are working to determine whether similar threats were made.

"We remind parents to monitor what your children do online," a police statement read. "While incidents like this may be amusing to children they create a substantial risk to the public and to first responders investigating the matters."

Police did not say whether charges are being considered.

This article tagged under:

Allenbomb threatSeabrook new hampshire
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us