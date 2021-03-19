North Texans Support Asian-Owned Restaurants Following Attacks

In light of recent attacks against Asian-Americans, wide-spread calls for support have filled social media feeds.

With an Instagram following of more than 30,000 on his page @Tim_vs_Food, Dallas food blogger Tim Lee got to work compiling a list of Asian-owned restaurants.

He said the last few months have been incredibly tough.

“My parents back at home, they know people that got attacked and hit. So it really hits home. And for me, I just get nervous thinking, what if this happens to my parents, right?” said Lee. "I think a lot of times we, for Asians, we're taught to just put our head down and ignore things. But I think we're slowly realizing we have an opinion and we need to voice it to everyone and let people know what's going on."

The best way he knows to do that is around the table.

His list, which started at the start of the pandemic, has soared above 400 restaurants in recent days and continues to go.

Julie Tran’s family’s Tasty Tails Addison is among them, bringing in a rush of customers both new and old.

Tran said several have stopped to ask how they’re doing.

"It was just nice to know that people are also noticing what's going on and trying to reach out to other people in the community to make sure that, you know, they realize what's going on and they're supporting us and they're basically here for us,” said Tran.

Grateful to have the name of her business shared, Tran’s also sharing the list. She’s also paying forward the support by pledging a portion of proceeds from weekend daquiri sales to Advancing Justice Atlanta, which is helping the families of this week’s victims.

Click here for Lee’s list.