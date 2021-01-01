North Texans Share Their New Year's Eve Photos Published 19 mins ago • Updated 19 mins ago North Texans tuned in for #LoneStarNYE and shared their photos celebrating the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 14 photos 1/14 John Schreiner The End of 2020 2/14 Kelly Donnelly Happy New Years from the Donnelly Home! #lonestarnye 3/14 Morgan mora Out 2020…. Hello 2021 #lonestarNYE #lovehonestly 4/14 Annie Bananie Just me n my Buddy #lonestarnye 5/14 Ann Johnson Happy New year 2021. Dan and Ann Johnson 6/14 Judy Rivera Happy New Year from the Rivera Family – Melina, Ismael and our pup Chacho! 7/14 Elizabeth Buchanan Happy New Year from Jeff and Elizabeth in Rowlett. 8/14 Karla Limon Happy New Year 2021! FJ and Mateo Limon from Azle are so excited it’s almost 2021! 9/14 Lisa sauvain Happy New Year! #LoneStarNYE 10/14 Amy Stringer Ringing in the New Year. 8-year-old som holding one of our 2-week old puppies 11/14 Rose Broussard Happy New Year 2021 Stay safe prayed up and vigilant 12/14 Cheney Wood First time celebrating NYE at home!! Cheney and her family are rocking it out at home with sparkling lemonade this year!! 13/14 cherylzreet Family dog Wilson is ready to get rid of 2020 and welcome a new year! 14/14 Arthur Geffen Our New Year’s Eve Linda and Arthur This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comNew Year's Eve#LoneStarNYEisee@nbcdfw 0 More Photo Galleries Apparent Tornado Causes Damage in Corsicana Tiny Bundles of Joy Are Ready to Celebrate Their First Christmas Photos: Richland Hills Teen Giving Free Christmas Gifts, Inspiring Police North Texans Show Their Holiday Spirit