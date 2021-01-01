North Texans Share Their New Year's Eve Photos

North Texans tuned in for #LoneStarNYE and shared their photos celebrating the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

John Schreiner
The End of 2020
Kelly Donnelly
Happy New Years from the Donnelly Home! #lonestarnye
Morgan mora
Out 2020…. Hello 2021 #lonestarNYE #lovehonestly
Annie Bananie
Just me n my Buddy #lonestarnye
Ann Johnson
Happy New year 2021. Dan and Ann Johnson
Judy Rivera
Happy New Year from the Rivera Family – Melina, Ismael and our pup Chacho!
Elizabeth Buchanan
Happy New Year from Jeff and Elizabeth in Rowlett.
Karla Limon
Happy New Year 2021! FJ and Mateo Limon from Azle are so excited it’s almost 2021!
Lisa sauvain
Happy New Year! #LoneStarNYE
Amy Stringer
Ringing in the New Year. 8-year-old som holding one of our 2-week old puppies
Rose Broussard
Happy New Year 2021
Stay safe prayed up and vigilant
Cheney Wood
First time celebrating NYE at home!! Cheney and her family are rocking it out at home with sparkling lemonade this year!!
cherylzreet
Family dog Wilson is ready to get rid of 2020 and welcome a new year!
Arthur Geffen
Our New Year’s Eve Linda and Arthur

