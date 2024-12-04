North Texans share their 2024 merry meltdowns

NBC 5 viewers sent their photos from their holiday photo shoots or visits with Santa that dissolved into a merry meltdown to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Lukas with Santa, 3 months old. Totally fine with Mrs. Claus but wanted nothing to do with Santa!
Hey y'all!<br /> Christmas photo shoot with 1-year-old twins Nellie and Julien Wiggins.<br /> Nellie was not having it!! She was over it – literally 🙂<br /> This will be our Christmas card!
Eline deBruijn Wiggins
