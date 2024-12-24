North Texans share their 2024 holiday photos of their kids

NBC 5 viewers are ready for the holiday season, sharing their photos of kids with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Burleson, Texas<br>
Maja Dockal
Burleson, Texas
Samuels first Christmas and big brother Noah is excited for Santa
Darlene Cordova
Ethan says Merry Christmas from the Auberry family!!! Nikki
Nikki Auberry
My sweet granddaughter,  Sloane with her dog Max and Rudolf! My son Justin  decorated his car for her.  <br> Carrie McQueary
Carrie
My sweet granddaughter,  Sloane with her dog Max and Rudolf! My son Justin  decorated his car for her.  
Carrie McQueary
Noah’s first Christmas. He loved meeting Santa at the Tanger outlets. *Jackie Landeros*
Jackie Landeros
These are my great-grandchildren, Tyler Joseph Dennis (TJ), age 5 and<br /> Peyton Noelle Dennis, age 1. This was taken at the Gaylord Texan yesterday<br /> 12/15/24. They didn’t have a “meltdown” and enjoyed sitting with Santa! Please feature my babies on the show! Thank you! Pat Patricia D. Hauser, Ed.S.
Patricia Hauser
These are my great-grandchildren, Tyler Joseph Dennis (TJ), age 5 and
Peyton Noelle Dennis, age 1. This was taken at the Gaylord Texan yesterday
12/15/24. They didn’t have a “meltdown” and enjoyed sitting with Santa! Please feature my babies on the show! Thank you! Pat Patricia D. Hauser, Ed.S.
Santa showed up at the crosswalk by the church across from Ethridge Elementary in The Colony, Tx after school was let out. Everyone was surprised to see him there. He greeted the children and took photos 😍This is Nevaeh Covington She is in the second grade
Bernadette
Picture taken in Arlington by their 94 year old Great Grandmother
Louise Parker
Good Afternoon, Please see below for our submission for holiday photos. Featured below is Emmah and Elle with Santa at the Galleria Mall Santaland experience. Emmah and Elle are both only children and attend school together, best friends! They are both 4 years old. They are so happy to see Santa this year and have been extra good to stay on his nice list.
Trisha Greco
NBC 5 is their favorite news channel
NBC 5 is their favorite news channel
Hi there my name is Lydia dyer. Here are my granddaughters. Kaleah 3 and<br /> willow 1. Poopaw and gigi enjoyed taking them to see Santa.
Lydia Escamilla
Hi there my name is Lydia dyer. Here are my granddaughters. Kaleah 3 and
willow 1. Poopaw and gigi enjoyed taking them to see Santa.
Kynzlee’s 1st Christmas in the Ft. Worth Stockyards.
Misty Jones
holiday photo!
Jasmine Martinez
Snow Globe Fun in Fairview, Texas with Allison
Denise Diorio
Good Afternoon, Snow Globe fun with Allison and Ryan in Fairview, Texas. Thanks,<br /> Denise Diorio
Denise Diorio
Good Afternoon, Snow Globe fun with Allison and Ryan in Fairview, Texas. Thanks,
Denise Diorio
My son Ben in his Christmas suit. It lights up.Glenda Darsey
glenda2princess2
I ran into Santa and his bright red sleigh! Turns out he drives a corvette!
Michael Flores
To cut down on the present-opening chaos, I started creating present stacks for my 6 grands. They’ve been reindeer, elves, gnomes, and snowmen. This year I created Whoville from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. They are so excited to see who they are each year.
Lynne Gentry
My Christmas tree
Mark Collier
This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comholidays

