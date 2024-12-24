North Texans share their 2024 holiday photos of their kids Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC 5 viewers are ready for the holiday season, sharing their photos of kids with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 18 photos 1/18 Maja Dockal Burleson, Texas 2/18 Darlene Cordova Samuels first Christmas and big brother Noah is excited for Santa 3/18 Nikki Auberry Ethan says Merry Christmas from the Auberry family!!! Nikki 4/18 Carrie My sweet granddaughter, Sloane with her dog Max and Rudolf! My son Justin decorated his car for her. Carrie McQueary 5/18 Jackie Landeros Noah’s first Christmas. He loved meeting Santa at the Tanger outlets. *Jackie Landeros* 6/18 Patricia Hauser These are my great-grandchildren, Tyler Joseph Dennis (TJ), age 5 and Peyton Noelle Dennis, age 1. This was taken at the Gaylord Texan yesterday 12/15/24. They didn’t have a “meltdown” and enjoyed sitting with Santa! Please feature my babies on the show! Thank you! Pat Patricia D. Hauser, Ed.S. 7/18 Bernadette Santa showed up at the crosswalk by the church across from Ethridge Elementary in The Colony, Tx after school was let out. Everyone was surprised to see him there. He greeted the children and took photos 😍This is Nevaeh Covington She is in the second grade 8/18 Louise Parker Picture taken in Arlington by their 94 year old Great Grandmother 9/18 Trisha Greco Good Afternoon, Please see below for our submission for holiday photos. Featured below is Emmah and Elle with Santa at the Galleria Mall Santaland experience. Emmah and Elle are both only children and attend school together, best friends! They are both 4 years old. They are so happy to see Santa this year and have been extra good to stay on his nice list. NBC 5 is their favorite news channel 10/18 Lydia Escamilla Hi there my name is Lydia dyer. Here are my granddaughters. Kaleah 3 and willow 1. Poopaw and gigi enjoyed taking them to see Santa. 11/18 Misty Jones Kynzlee’s 1st Christmas in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. 12/18 Jasmine Martinez holiday photo! 13/18 Denise Diorio Snow Globe Fun in Fairview, Texas with Allison 14/18 Denise Diorio Good Afternoon, Snow Globe fun with Allison and Ryan in Fairview, Texas. Thanks, Denise Diorio 15/18 glenda2princess2 My son Ben in his Christmas suit. It lights up.Glenda Darsey 16/18 Michael Flores I ran into Santa and his bright red sleigh! Turns out he drives a corvette! 17/18 Lynne Gentry To cut down on the present-opening chaos, I started creating present stacks for my 6 grands. They’ve been reindeer, elves, gnomes, and snowmen. This year I created Whoville from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. They are so excited to see who they are each year. 18/18 Mark Collier My Christmas tree This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comholidays More Photo Galleries North Texans share photos of fall foliage 2025 North Texans share their 2024 merry meltdowns North Texans share their 2024 holiday photos of their pets Dallas family's over the top Christmas display