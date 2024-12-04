North Texans share their 2024 holiday photos of their kids and pets Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC 5 viewers are ready for the holiday season, sharing their photos of kids and pets with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 9 photos 1/9 Maja Dockal Burleson, Texas Sent from my iPhone 2/9 Bianca Castro 3/9 Lexie Shelly Hi! We are in Frisco Texas and wanted to submit a photo of our pet / dog..3 yo Simba Shelly … with his holiday ‘drip’ 🌲🎄🎁 Perhaps have a ‘Jingle Paws’ feature with holiday pets !? Thanks! Cedrick, Lexie, Christian and Gabbie Shelly Sent from my iPhone 4/9 Claudia Sellers Niko dog and Pluto cat Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 5/9 Ardith Walters Callie is a 6 yr old Chihuahua and weighs 4lb 2oz. She is the sweetest chihuahua ever ♥️ Thank you, Ardith Walters 6/9 SHARLA RICHER Angel jumped up in the middle of my garland and refused to let me hang it, so…. Photoshoot it is! Sharla Richer Combine, Tx 7/9 Patti Hayes Enjoying a night out in downtown Roanoke. 8/9 Nancy Mucci Andy the 2 yr old Shetland sheepdog met the Grinch and Max at Hollywood Feed in McKinney. Andy owns Nancy and Jeff Parsons and lives in Princeton, TX. 9/9 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comholidays More Photo Galleries Dallas family's over the top Christmas display In Photos: Election Day 2024 Fort Worth boy battling cancer gets Halloween surprise from MedStar North Texans share photos from the pumpkin patch 2024