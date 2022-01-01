North Texans Ring in 2022 at COVID-19 Testing Sites Following New Year's Eve Celebrations

As the highly infectious omicron variant spreads around the country, some North Texans spent New Years Day waiting in cars at testing sites like at Tarrant County College’s Northeast campus.

“The recommendation is to get tested immediately after New Year’s, especially if you attended a large gathering,” said Christian Grisales with Dallas County Health and Human Services.

More testing sites have opened in North Texas to keep up with demand.

“The trend has been after a holiday, that cases go up. So it’s likely that next week we’re going to find out how many positive tests we get back to report,” said Grisales.

There is a new testing sit at the Resource Connection, located at 1500 Circle Drive, Parking Lot D, in Fort Worth.

These sites are another testing option to the at-home COVID-19 tests that may be difficult to find and appointments at private clinics.

The best shot at protecting yourself from COVID-19 is still getting vaccinated.

“For people who don’t want to get vaccinated yet, just see the trend, see what’s happening," said Grisales. "People are dying. People are getting sick. And if you are one of those who still has doubts about the vaccine, what else needs to happen?”

Grisales said Dallas County will continue to open up more pop-up clinics to get more people vaccinated this year.