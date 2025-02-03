North Texans protests for 2nd weekend in a row over immigration crackdown

Sunday afternoon in front of Dallas City Hall, hundreds of people gathered to protest current immigration policies and ramped up raids from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, following President Donald Trump's executive orders.

The protest follows last week's march at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Through dance, signs, chants, music, and marches, demonstrators expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding the new administration's stance on immigration.

"I was an undocumented student, who benefited from DACA, and now I am a citizen, and I am here to give a voice to those who can't come here and who are in fear of all the policies that are coming out through this administration, I just want to let our community know that they have rights,, that they are protected and they have constitutional rights and they're e not alone," said Estefania Ramirez who wore a shirt that said 'daughter of an immigrant parents.'

"We came out here to protest for our families and our people who couldn't be here today. You know, this affects everyone, not just a single person. This affects the entire community, and that's what we're all out here for," said an attendee named Diego who didn't want to use his last name. "Immigrants pay a lot of money on taxes, and we get no befits sometimes, we do the same thing as regular citizens but don get the same treatment."

There were multiple groups that held different protests in the area with the same sentiments including some who also protested the president's move to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), programs.

Dallas Police blocked off streets and intersections downtown in anticipation of the demonstrations and warned people the day before that the area would be congested.

The protests attracted people from all over, including one person from Longview, Texas.

"It's important that we show up for the people in our cities and neighborhoods and show support regardless of nation and race and whatever is going on in politics; it's important that we can change hearts, not just minds here," said Cassie Rios, who attended the protest.

There were a handful of counter-protesters who showed up to support the president's actions.

"I have no problem with people coming from across the border trying to get a better thing, but if you do come across, 1. come the legal way, there have been people waiting years doing it the right way," said a man named John who didn't want to provide his last name.

According to NBC News, "On immigration enforcement, there appears to be a majority or strong plurality baseline of support for Trump’s broad pledge of enacting widespread deportations. The Wall Street Journal found that 52% of registered voters favor a call to “detain and deport millions of undocumented immigrants,” and 45% oppose it, while 55% of adults in the New York Times/Ipsos poll supported deporting all immigrants in America illegally and 42% opposed it."

Sunday night, Gov. Greg Abbott said during his State of the State address that cities and counties in Texas should cooperate in immigration enforcement.