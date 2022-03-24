North Texans Prepare to Welcome Ukrainian Refugees

Every day, the number of people fleeing Ukraine climbs. Now one month into the crisis, the U.S. is opening its doors, and North Texans stand ready.

"We've been hearing for several weeks now of like the millions of people displaced, and kind of waiting to hear on how we get to help in the, in this crisis,” said Refugee Services of Texas CEO Russell Smith.

Smith said based on past crises, he expects somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 Ukrainians could settle in cities across the state, including Dallas and Fort Worth.

"It could very well be one of the biggest refugee kind of resettlements that we've seen in this country,” he said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Less than a year ago, Smith's organization was one of several to resettle Afghan refugees in North Texas.

With that crisis far from over, he said they're in a good position to help thanks to ramped-up staffing and resources.

His phone has already started ringing with those looking to help refugees from Ukraine.

"We have volunteers. We have donors. We have people who set up apartments. You know, we are building relationships with landlords and apartment complexes,” said Smith.

He said it's too soon to know when refugees will arrive.

Similarly, Catholic Charities Dallas has said it’s early in the process.

CEO Dave Woodyard released a statement:

“We are all unsure how this will unfold yet due to the President’s announcement, we feel that it is likely that Federal programming will be utilized to assist in this resettlement effort yet also know that there are always gaps and needs beyond program parameters.

CCD ramped up for the Afghanis arrivals and expect to be called upon to assist with the Ukrainians. We also expect that local volunteers and financial assistance will be needed to assist in these efforts to aid those in need.”

Whenever that time comes, Smith said he’s confident the community will step up.

"The compassion of the citizens in all of Texas is never a challenge,” he said.

Those looking to help can visit Refugee Services of Texas and Catholic Charities Dallas.