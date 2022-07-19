North Texans Prepare to Battle Extreme Heat

Demand for air conditioners and fans has been increasing with the temperatures.

"Working out in this heat, it's just terrible," Larry Traylor said.

Traylor manages Elliott's Hardware in Mesquite. He says the hot weather led to some hot items in his store; including AC units, baby pools and fans.

"Don't expect the AC unit to take care of everything," Traylor cautioned. "A lot of people are putting their air conditioner at 65 expecting it to get to 65, and that's not going to happen. So turn your air on, get supplemental fans so if your house is too hot, you can get the air moving."

Traylor said soaker hoses are also a big seller, adding they're helping to keep the hot dry ground moist to protect your home's foundation.

Some families who don't have the option of running to the store to buy an AC unit are getting help from Dallas County Health and Human Services Weatherization Assistance Program. In the past two weeks, HHS technicians have installed more than 100 free AC units in low-income homes.

"It felt like 106 degrees in here," Samayah Stephens said as a technician installed a window AC unit. "I'll sleep well tonight!"

It's more than just comfort, extreme heat can be dangerous.

"I've visited homes where the temperature inside the apartment was over 120 degrees," Dallas County Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Christian Grisales said. "I mean, it's terrible! Imagine an elderly person, families with small children living in those conditions. It's terrible."

Grisales said Dallas County HHS Weatherization Assistance Program is able to get AC units to low-income homes that qualify within about 48 hours.

If you live in Dallas County and are in need of air conditioning assistance call 214-819-1976, or click here for an application form.