Whether it's gathering up firewood or getting cold weather supplies at the hardware store people are getting prepared for the arctic blast heading towards North Texas.

"Now there is a mad rush in the last 24 hours, 48 hours we've just been crazy busy," Phillip Pollard, Unchained Tree Service and Firewood owner said.

"Everybody has been coming in for faucet covers, pipe insulation, heaters," Park Row Ace Hardware manager Josh Henson said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Park Row Ace Hardware in Arlington has all the essentials like heaters. But they have sold out of faucet covers until the next shipment comes Thursday. But Henson said there are other ways to protect your pipes.

"Foam insulation,” Henson pointed to in his store. “It's just a strip, a long strip and you can wrap it around it and cover the front. Get some standard duct tape and hold it on there. In the past, I've done the old-school way of just taking a towel out of the cabinet, wrapping a towel around it."

Along with your house, you'll want to make sure your car is prepared.

At Arlington Auto Care Haleem Kareem said people need to make sure they check their tire pressure, battery charge, and antifreeze.

"Most of the people add water,” Kareem said. “They don't know that damage the engine. So, they have to add antifreeze. There is 50%. There is 100%."

When it comes to keeping you and your home warm you should inspect the wood you are buying.

"It's not rotted out and that's what you want to be looking for," Pollard said. “Buy dry wood. Buy cured wood. Buy seasoned wood. Put it inside keep it inside."

"Don't wait until the very last second or until after it freezes to do all this," Henson said.