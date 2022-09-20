North Texans Participate in National Voter Registration Day

The last day to register to vote in Texas just in time for the November election is Oct. 11. At events throughout DFW, volunteers are working to ensure residents cast their ballot in the fall.

“This is like our Christmas to get people turned into voter registration on National Voter Registration Day,” said Mateo Granados, DFW regional field coordinator for Move Texas.

Move Texas and other organizations were at the University of Texas at Dallas Tuesday at an event organized by the college's student government.

"We want to get as many students registered to vote as we can,” said Isabella Spartz, University of Texas at Dallas student government legislative affairs chair.

Student Suchsina Mamindla took advantage of the opportunity to register.

“I think voting is really important because it doesn’t matter what you choose, because your opinion makes a difference, so we live in a democracy that I think we should represent,” said Suchsina Mamindla

At an event in Austin, Texas secretary of State John Scott highlighted the Vote Ready Campaign, which focused on making sure Texans know how to register to vote and about the state's voter ID requirement.

"They are doing an incredible job of traveling the state,” said Sec. Of State John Scott.

“I feel a lot of voter turnout needs to happen," said UT Dallas student Caleb Baorn. "If we want to see any major changes happen in our state, with a lot of people just having different opinions we need the actual majority of people to go out and vote for who they want, and who aligns with their beliefs.

Oct. 11 is the deadline to register. Oct. 24th to Nov. 4 is early voting and Nov. 8 is Election Day.