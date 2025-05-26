North Texans honor fallen heroes with flags, stories on Memorial Day

Over the weekend, volunteers spent hours placing flags on the gravesites of fallen heroes at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Ty Hufo brought his 13-year-old son, Ayden Hufo, on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this,” Ty said. “We wanted to show the kids this is what this holiday means. We wanted to come out to plant some flags.”

While Ty does not have a loved one buried at the cemetery, he wanted to teach his son about the significance of Memorial Day.

“It’s not just another day off or a three-day weekend,” Ty said. “There’s some sacrifice to be made on your part to honor people.”

On Monday morning, Amanda Horton visited the cemetery with her nieces and nephews.

“I think they have some degree of understanding. Like, they're not going to understand everything, but they get something from being out here,” Horton said. “It’s important to remember the sacrifice that was made for us, that this country was not just founded without sacrifice.”

For veterans like Mae Helen Wheatfall Bailey, people’s efforts hold a deep meaning.

“My father was in World War II, Raymond Wheatfall Sr., and my mother is also buried with him. And her name was Annie Dorothy Wheatfall,” Mae Helen said. “Also, I have my husband that's up on the hill. Well, I say God placed him on a hill. And his name was James Bailey Sr.”

Both men, like Mae Helen, served in the Navy.

While a somber occasion, Mae Helen admits that she has also found joy in the holiday.

“It’s representing all of our armed forces,” Mae Helen said. “This is like a blessed day for me to contribute to all the veterans and all the people that are laying here on the grounds and just praying for all their families and homes, comforting them during this time.”

She’s praying for families, including Marine Lance Cpl. Nazario Serrano’s loved ones. Serrano was from Irving.

“He was very special to us,” said Mina Serrano, Nazario’s aunt.

Nazario was killed in Iraq on Jan. 30, 2005, after he was struck by small-arms fire in the chest.

“Some serve but some pay the ultimate price, and we always should honor them and remember them,” Nazario’s cousin said.

Nazario was killed just two weeks before he was set to return home to meet his infant son and marry his high school sweetheart.

“Because of him, we have freedom,” Mina said.

For families of fallen military members, a moment to honor their loved ones’ courage, dedication, and pride is what Memorial Day is all about.

“We miss them,” Mae Helen said. “We love them.”