North Texans Give Back This Christmas

More than 1000 Texans volunteered at Visiting Nurse Association Meals on Wheel this Christmas. They deliver 4500 meals. Pamela Aikins is doing this for her third year in a row.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do anything else on Christmas day cause it is so much fun. They get so much joy out of it, and it gives me great joy just to bring them joy,” said volunteer Pamela Aikins of DeSoto.

Ram Srinivasan volunteered with his son.

“I can't express it, only you have to feel it when you deliver the food. It is so much fun,” said Srinivasan.

While the parking lot was busy all morning at VNA Meals on Wheels, it was a day of giving throughout North Texas. Steven Markel drove through the area, giving coats to the homeless.

“I had one of those days where I was driving by the 45 bridge, and I saw a homeless encampment there, and it was cold. And they were gathered, it was like a movie, gathered around a barrel trying to stay warm. And I just went to Walmart, bought a bunch of coats, and that was 26 years ago, and I have been doing it every Christmas morning since,” said Steven Markel.

This year, he plans to give out 110 coats.

“They feel like they are invisible every day, and it’s just my way of saying, hey, somebody is out there thinking of you,” Markel added.