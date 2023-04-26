North Texans Fundraise to Build New Uvalde Elementary School

North Texans came together Wednesday to join the statewide effort to build a new elementary school in Uvalde, nearly one year after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The effort is spearheaded by the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit founded in the weeks after the tragedy.

At the North Texas Commission headquarters, the group’s leaders and CEO of Huckabee Architects, Chris Huckabee, provided updates on the project that’s set to break ground in July.

They also shared plans for the proposed 120,000-square-foot school that would serve second, third and fourth graders.

Designs came together following months of meetings with parents, teachers and survivors about how those involved could create a safe and innovative environment for a community still reeling from trauma.

Leaders say forming the nonprofit was the fastest way to help the community build a new school, rather than a bond referendum that could take years to play out.

“I think I began to think in that moment, what could you do? What would be the thing you could get involved in, that you could do to help the town of Uvalde and to help these children move forward after such a tragic event?” said Foundation Board Secretary and former State Senator Beverly Powell.

The Moving Forward Foundation said to date, it’s raised about 70% of its $60 million goal.

The North Texas philanthropic community has set a $25 million target with Huckabee, Inc., Rainwater Charitable Foundation, The Meadows Foundation, VF Corp, and The Morris Foundation among its top donors.

The Moving Forward Foundation said it's now focused on a public fundraising campaign as it seeks to reach its goal.