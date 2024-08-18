Some North Texans face hours of lost power in extreme heat, others power through sporting events

The extreme heat will have us on alert for a little longer: An excessive heat warning is in effect for Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding areas through the weekend.

Temperatures soared into triple digits on Saturday, with heat index values up to 112 degrees.

Some neighbors in downtown Dallas were left scrambling in the heat after a water main break shut off water and power to Mosaic Dallas apartments in the morning.

"It's actually really frustrating," said Brook Benton. "I'm actually going to my friend's apartment right now to be able to do everything else I need to do."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Benton said she lost water around 9 a.m. Jayce Peterson also lost power around 10:30 a.m., he said.

“We just have our shades pulled down and all the doors closed that we’re not going in, trying to keep it as cool as possible," he said.

It was concerning, he said, as weather alerts popped up on his phone.

“I’ve been getting those notifications, so when I saw the AC is out and the power’s out, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is going to suck,’” he said.

Peterson said his power was restored around 5:00 p.m., and water wasn't expected to return for several more hours.

Dozens of kids spent the day on the soccer field in Lewisville as part of the Summer Splash soccer tournament.

“I don’t know how they do it. We’re over here yelling at them to keep running and running, and it’s 100-degree weather," said Marcela Mejia, whose son plays on the Solar Tremblays soccer team.

Mejia, also the team manager, said they've come equipped with spray bottles, cool towels, and plenty of water and Gatorade.

Players get plenty of water breaks during the games and trade the pitch for air conditioning between matches.

“We made a run to Target and kind of stayed in there for a little bit. Then went to Starbucks, stayed in there for a little bit," said Carolina Tremblay, who also has a son on the same team and whose husband is the team coach.

“I was here at 11 [a.m.], and we had our game and went home, cooled off, and then came back," Mejia said.

Mejia, Tremblay, and other spectators have brought umbrellas, fans, and coolers full of drinks.

Whistles blow well into the evening, and players will be back for more games on Sunday-- in more heat.

But there will also be plenty of heat coming from the players and their fans, too.

“I think it’s just a testament to their passion for the game," said Tremblay. "We’re just here to support them and be here to be their cheerleaders."