North Texans Compete in 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee

Two North Texans will compete in the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fifth-grader Vivinsha Veduru from Bear Creek Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District is sponsored by Texas Christian University.

An avid reader, 11-year-old Veduru plays piano and likes to build Lego structures and play tennis. She placed third at the TCU Regional Spelling Bee when she was a third-grader.

In the age of spellcheck, spelling is becoming somewhat of a lost art, but it is not lost to a Keller regional spelling bee champ who has put in hours of work studying for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Seventh-grader Dhroov Bharatia from Wilson Middle School in the Plano Independent School District is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission.

A 'multipotentialite,' 12-year-old Bharatia has numerous awards at regional science fairs as well as all-region band, speech, debate and robotics competitions. He also loves playing basketball.

Two other Texans advanced to the finals — Vihaan Sibal, 12, represents Waco and Akshainie Kamma, 13, represents Austin.

The top prize is $50,0000.

Last year's spelling bee was canceled because of the pandemic, marking the first time the event had been called off since World War II.

The finals of this year's bee will be held on Thursday night at an ESPN campus in Florida.