North Texas

North Texan waits to hear from mother, grandmother after North Carolina storm

By Allie Spillyards

NBC Universal, Inc.

As images of streets devoured by water, with homes and businesses slipping underneath, flood her feed, Sarah Fivecoat watches from her Kaufman home in agony.

More than 24 hours passed without any communication from her mom and grandmother, who were waiting out the storm in Asheville, North Carolina.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“I feel like a sitting duck. You can know, I call my mom’s phone over and over just hoping I can get something through,” said Fivecoat.

Fivecoat said the women have called Western North Carolina home for about eight years. They’ve never witnessed anything like the catastrophic flooding caused by 29 inches of rain.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

She said it was too late to go by the time a mandatory evacuation order came. Out of desperation, Fivecoat turned to TikTok, relying on her following to find someone to help check on her family.

“We’re in just a little bit of a panic mode,” she said in the two-minute video.

“With my video going viral, almost 1.2 million views, my inbox is flooded,” said Fivecoat.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

State Fair of Texas 26 mins ago

Meet the State Fair of Texas' longest-running food vendor family

Irving 8 hours ago

Driver rams stolen vehicle into Irving Police during chase, police say

Shortly after talking to NBC 5 on Saturday, Sarah received a message saying her mother and grandmother were seen buying a grill at a nearby hardware store. While she still couldn’t reach them by phone, she knew they were safe.

With many roads still impassable, the state’s energy provider has warned that it will take days to restore power to the 1.3 million people in the region without it.

As she waits to hear her mom’s voice, Fivecoat said she’s focusing on gratitude, both for the line crews and for the strangers providing a little light in a dark time.

“It gives me hope that there's some good left in the world and that people will come together for you, even when you're so far away,” she said.

This article tagged under:

North TexasNorth Carolinasevere weatherKaufman County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us