North Texan Sentenced to Life in Prison for Indecency With a Child

A North Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for indecency with a child.

44-year-old Joe Angel Rodriguez of Denison was found guilty by a Collin County jury.

Investigators said Rodriguez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2007 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Once he was released in 2016, he became close with two separate families and had access to two children, one in McKinney and one in Farmers Branch.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers said during that time, Rodriguez sexually abused both children.

The child in McKinney eventually told her father, who notified the police, leading to Rodriguez's arrest.

Later that year, the child in McKinney told her mother about the assault, who then notified the police.

At trial, the jury heard evidence of Rodriguez's history of child abuse, as well as evidence that Rodriguez also abused both the McKinney child and the Farmers Branch child.

"The fact that a convicted child predator ever has the opportunity to abuse another child, much less two children, is tragic for the entire community. The life sentence in this case will ensure that never happens again," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

By law, Rodriguez received an automatic sentence of life in prison because of his prior conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.