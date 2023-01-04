North Texan Keith Self Among Republicans Opposing McCarthy in Fight for House Speaker

As the U.S. House heads into its second day of votes to elect a new speaker Wednesday, a small but motivated group of Republicans — including former Collin County Judge Keith Self and two other Texans — have shown they’re determined to oppose party leader Kevin McCarthy in a fight for what they say are critical rules and leadership changes.

Texans are in a position to help determine the outcome of the fight this week, as they represent more than one-tenth of the House GOP conference. For the time being, the delegation is providing important support for McCarthy given that all but three voted for him Tuesday.

With the chamber in session again for its fourth round of voting Wednesday, click here for a look at the Texans involved in the floor fight and what they’re advocating for from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.