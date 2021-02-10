capitol riot

North Texan Accused of Assaulting Officer During U.S. Capitol Riot Arrested

By Scott Gordon

A man from The Colony was arrested by the FBI Wednesday and accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Ray Caldwell was arrested in Richardson at his workplace, the FBI said.

Caldwell, 49, faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers of employees; knowingly entering a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court records detailing the charges appear to remain sealed.

As of Feb. 4, federal charges have been filed against more than 174 people associated with the riot, including North Texans Garret Miller, of Richardson; Larry Rendall Brock, of Grapevine; Nolan Cooke, of Savoy; Jennifer Leigh Ryan, of Frisco; Guy Wesley Reffitt, of Wylie; Troy Anthony Smocks, of Dallas; Nicholas DeCarlo, of Burleson; Daniel Goodwyn of Corinth; Jason Hyland, of McKinney and Katherine Schwab.

