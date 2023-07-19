North Tarrant County grass fire burns 184 acres, 100% contained

On Wednesday afternoon. a grass fire sparked off Bonds Ranch Road in north Fort Worth.

It was located near the 3200 block of W. Bonds Ranch Road between Eagle Mountain Lake to the west and Hicks Airfield to the east. The fire was directly north of the new Eagle Mountain High School.

"A construction company here that's doing underground cabling they were cutting some rebar up,” Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois said. “Sparks and it took off from this corner here and took off to the top of the hill."

The weather was not cooperating with firefighting efforts.

"The wind shifted a little bit and split the fire in two different ways headed towards the northeast and headed towards the northwest which made it difficult," Renois said.

Six to eight homeowners were asked to evacuate but the all-clear was quickly given and no structures were damaged.

A big help in fighting the fire came from airplanes from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Those are single-engine air tankers,” Texas A&M Forest Service PIO Adam Turner said. “They flew in and out of Mineral Wells. They've been scooping water out of Eagle Mountain Lake and dropping it on this fire to help knock it out any activity."

After dumping those, planes could refill and return in about 4 minutes.

On top of fighting fast-moving flames, firefighters had to think about their safety. The extreme heat and heavy gear meant crews had to rotate out and take breaks.

The fire that burned 184 acres was finally contained. But firefighters had to keep an eye on the area.

"Crews are now going to go around and actively work to mop up any piece of still burning material they can find," Turner said.

No injuries have been reported.