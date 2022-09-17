North Richland Hills Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Richland Hills resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s this week.

The ticket was purchased at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game and according to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.

Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.