Texas Lottery

North Richland Hills Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

Mike Heimbuch, NBC 5 News

A North Richland Hills resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s this week.

The ticket was purchased at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game and according to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.

Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

Texas LotteryNorth Richland Hillsscratch ticket
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us