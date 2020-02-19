North Richland Hills Police Seeking Information in Assault on Teen

North Richland Hills police are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest in the assault of a teen.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 10, a man reportedly spoke to a juvenile female near Susan Lee Lane and Jean Ann Drive and asked for a hug. When she declined, he moved closer and grabbed her buttocks before running away, police said.

The man is reported to have been seen in the area before. On Feb. 10, he had been walking west on North Electric Trail toward Susan Lee Lane from the Davis Boulevard area, and was seen running west on North Electric Trail from Susan Lee Lane, police said.

NRHPD Asking for help ID'ing man We’re asking for the public's help searching for a man for assault of a teen near Susan Lee and the North Electric Trail. On February 10th, 2020 just after 3:00 pm, a white male in his 20's was seen in the area of the North Electric Trail and Susan Lee Ln. He reportedly spoke to a juvenile female, asking for a hug. When she declined, he moved closer and grabbed her buttocks before running away. The male is reported to have been seen in the area before. On the day of the incident, he was walking west on the North Electric Trail towards Susan Lee Ln from the Davis Boulevard area. The incident occurred on Susan Lee near Jean Ann, and the male was last seen running west on the North Electric Trail from Susan Lee Ln. The man is described as a white male in his twenties with sandy colored hair that is longer on top. He has scruffy facial hair and is described as having a "lazy eye" affecting his left eye. He was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or joggers. We are aware of a reported incident in Haltom City in November 2019, but currently have no evidence to support a connection between the cases. The detectives have been investigating several leads and collecting evidence. They are now asking for the public’s help. The attached video is a person of interest we are looking to ID or speak to regarding the incident. If you recognize the man in the video, or have any information/tips, we ask that you contact Criminal Investigations - 817-427-7030. Posted by North Richland Hills PD on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

He is described as a white man in his 20s with sandy-colored hair that is longer on top. The man has scruffy facial hair and was described as having a "lazy eye" affecting his left eye. He was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or joggers, police said.

North Richland Hills police said they have no evidence to support a connection between the Feb. 10 incident and another case in Haltom City in November 2019.

Police shared a video of a person of interest who they are hoping to identify or speak with regarding the incident. Anyone with information about the man in the video, or any tips, may call criminal investigations at 817-427-7030.