North Richland Hills Police Seeking Information in Assault on Teen
Police shared a video of a person of interest in the Feb. 10 incident
North Richland Hills police are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest in the assault of a teen.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 10, a man reportedly spoke to a juvenile female near Susan Lee Lane and Jean Ann Drive and asked for a hug. When she declined, he moved closer and grabbed her buttocks before running away, police said.
The man is reported to have been seen in the area before. On Feb. 10, he had been walking west on North Electric Trail toward Susan Lee Lane from the Davis Boulevard area, and was seen running west on North Electric Trail from Susan Lee Lane, police said.
He is described as a white man in his 20s with sandy-colored hair that is longer on top. The man has scruffy facial hair and was described as having a "lazy eye" affecting his left eye. He was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or joggers, police said.
North Richland Hills police said they have no evidence to support a connection between the Feb. 10 incident and another case in Haltom City in November 2019.
Police shared a video of a person of interest who they are hoping to identify or speak with regarding the incident. Anyone with information about the man in the video, or any tips, may call criminal investigations at 817-427-7030.