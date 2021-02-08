North Richland Hills Police Officer Helps Deliver Baby

North Richland Hills Officer Matt Boyd helped a woman deliver her child during a call earlier this month.

During the overnight hours on Feb. 3, Boyd was dispatched to a call about a woman in labor. Boyd arrived at 4:26 a.m. and just six minutes later helped deliver the woman's son.

The department said Boyd, who has worked as an EMT, remained calm and reassured the mother to keep her composure while giving birth.

"I just fell back on my training for what to do. Let's be honest, momma did more work than I did," said Boyd.

Boyd started with the North Richland Hills Police Department in January 2018, before that he served as an EMT for a little over two years in Hood County.

"What a great example of outstanding service and compassion, no matter the call," said Assistant Chief Rick Scott. "Officer Boyd went above and beyond to help the baby boy and keep mom as calm as possible. Officer Boyd is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women who serve our community every day, every call!"

Boyd said his previous experience as an EMT paired with his public safety training helped him tremendously.