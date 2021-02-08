North Richland Hills Police

North Richland Hills Police Officer Helps Deliver Baby

Officer Matt Boyd helped a woman in labor deliver her baby boy

By Demetrius Harper

NRH offifcer matt boyd
North Richland Hills Police Department

North Richland Hills Officer Matt Boyd helped a woman deliver her child during a call earlier this month.

During the overnight hours on Feb. 3, Boyd was dispatched to a call about a woman in labor. Boyd arrived at 4:26 a.m. and just six minutes later helped deliver the woman's son.

The department said Boyd, who has worked as an EMT, remained calm and reassured the mother to keep her composure while giving birth.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 19 mins ago

Three Men Arrested, Charged in Fatal Stabbing Outside Sansom Park Pool Hall

"I just fell back on my training for what to do. Let's be honest, momma did more work than I did," said Boyd.

Boyd started with the North Richland Hills Police Department in January 2018, before that he served as an EMT for a little over two years in Hood County.

"What a great example of outstanding service and compassion, no matter the call," said Assistant Chief Rick Scott. "Officer Boyd went above and beyond to help the baby boy and keep mom as calm as possible. Officer Boyd is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women who serve our community every day, every call!"

Boyd said his previous experience as an EMT paired with his public safety training helped him tremendously.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

North Richland Hills PoliceTarrant CountyNorth Richland HillsMatt Boyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us