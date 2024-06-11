North Richland Hills police investigating shooting after officer shoots woman

The North Richland Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting after an officer shot a woman Tuesday.

Police were called around 11:38 a.m. of a person in crisis and "out of control" in the 4200 block of Rufe Snow Drive, according to police.

When officers arrived they saw a woman breaking items in the parking lot before returning to her apartment.

Officers tried making contact with the woman by knocking on the door when she exited the front door and threatened an officer with a knife while advancing towards him.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The officer fired his service weapon, striking the woman.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.