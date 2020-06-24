North Richland Hills Police Ask for Help to Find a Road Rage Suspect

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man police say was involved in a road rage incident last month in North Richland Hills.

The driver got into an altercation with another vehicle in the drive-thru line at 151 Coffee on Rufe Snow Drive, according to the North Richland Hills Police Department.

He ultimately pulled up beside the victim, got out of his car and pointed a handgun at the driver of the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact North Richland Hills police at 817-427-7030.