North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Suspected of Opening Packages

North Richland Hills Police Department

North Richland Hills police are asking the public for help identifying a person they say was seen on surveillance footage prying open delivery boxes and removing the packages inside.

The man pictured above has tattoos, including a large star on the inside of his right forearm and a unique tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information can call 817-427-7030 and reference case number 21N25977.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 469tips.com.

