North Richland Hills police are asking the public for help identifying a person they say was seen on surveillance footage prying open delivery boxes and removing the packages inside.
The man pictured above has tattoos, including a large star on the inside of his right forearm and a unique tattoo on his right hand.
Anyone with information can call 817-427-7030 and reference case number 21N25977.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 469tips.com.