North Richland Hills names new police chief

North Richland Hills has named a new police chief.

Mike Young will be sworn in on July 10 at a city council meeting.

Young has 38 years of service with the North Richland Hills Police Department.

He was promoted to the role after serving as assistant police chief for the past 10 years and as the interim police chief following the retirement of Jimmy Perdue in May.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated men and women of the North Richland Hills Police Department, our regional partners, and the community to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community." Mike Young, new North Richland Hills Police Chief

City Manager Mark Hindman announced his promotion.

“Chief Young is prepared to continue the exceptional leadership needed to serve our organization and community at the highest level,” Hindman said. “He will ensure the progress from the past two decades continues and will oversee the development of our staff so that we are even better prepared for the future.”