North Richland Hills man attacked by bees died from his injuries

A North Richland Hills man who has been in the ICU since he was attacked by bees on Sept. 24, has died according to his partner.

Lonnie Dorsey, 72, was attacked as he mowed the lawn in the 8000 block of Cross Drive.

His partner Patricia Byrns, 74, found Dorsey lying on the ground covered in bees.

Dorsey was allergic to bees and Byrns tried to save him and got stung too.

A neighbor called 911 and Dorsey was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and remained in the ICU until his death on Sunday.

Beekeepers relocated the hive from a hollowed-out tree on the property. Bee removal experts said the bees were typical honey bees, not the more aggressive Africanized bees.

Byrnes' message for others is to be cautious of hives and have a professional remove them before they become harmful.

A family member who reached out to NBC 5 asked that people continue to educate themselves on the importance of bees.