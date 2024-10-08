North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills man attacked by bees died from his injuries

Lonnie Dorsey was allergic to bees

A North Richland Hills man who has been in the ICU since he was attacked by bees on Sept. 24, has died according to his partner.

Lonnie Dorsey, 72, was attacked as he mowed the lawn in the 8000 block of Cross Drive.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

His partner Patricia Byrns, 74, found Dorsey lying on the ground covered in bees.

Dorsey was allergic to bees and Byrns tried to save him and got stung too.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A neighbor called 911 and Dorsey was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and remained in the ICU until his death on Sunday.

Beekeepers relocated the hive from a hollowed-out tree on the property. Bee removal experts said the bees were typical honey bees, not the more aggressive Africanized bees.

Byrnes' message for others is to be cautious of hives and have a professional remove them before they become harmful.

A family member who reached out to NBC 5 asked that people continue to educate themselves on the importance of bees.

texas Sep 1, 2023

How a tax incentive is spurring an interest in beekeeping

texas Jan 24

10 more species, including a big bumble bee, could be added to endangered list

Mexico Jun 15, 2023

These women are saving Mexico City's bees one hive at a time

This article tagged under:

North Richland Hills
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us